Sparse Turnout For Off-Year Consolidated Elections In Kane County

CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite contested elections up and down the Fox River, turnout was sparse for the off-year consolidated elections in Kane County.
“First I’d like to say thank you to those you did get out and vote, and shame on you who have not,” said Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham.
Cunningham’s computerized voting program is so sophisticated that he knows every person who voted in the 228 precincts outside of Aurora and those who did not.
“It’s easy to complain. You can complain at the polling place rather than stand on the corner and doing it, and I don’t think enough people are taking advantage of this great opportunity that we have in this county.”
Kane County is one of two election authorities in Illinois to be completely computerized.
The one bright spot was a doubling of the number of early voters to better than 10,000.