Woman Sues Uber After Fellow Passenger Cuts Her Face

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old woman has sued Uber for damages, after another woman cut her face in January when the two shared an UberPOOL ride.

Jennifer Camacho’s attorneys said she got into the Uber vehicle near Halsted and Roscoe Streets on Jan. 30, and another passenger attacked her without provocation.

Camacho’s lawyers alleged 34-year-old Julie Ramer drew a three-inch blade and slashed Camacho across the cheeks. The two had never met before, according to Camacho’s attorneys.

Chicago police said Camacho reported “a verbal altercation ensued” while she was in a vehicle around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 30, and the argument turned physical. According to police, Ramer pulled out a knife and cut Camacho’s face, causing “two small lacerations.”

Ramer was charged with misdemeanor battery.

Camacho was treated at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Her attorneys said scarring from the attack could be permanent. She has hired the law firm LegalRideshare to represent her in a lawsuit against Uber and Ramer.

“The battery left Camacho physically and mentally scarred and responsible for thousands of dollars in medical bills,” LegalRideshare said in a news release.

According to Greening, Uber’s insurance carrier has refused coverage for Camacho’s medical bills, stating in its denial letter that the attack is not considered accidental, so does not trigger Uber’s basic insurance policy.

“Uber has a responsibility to our community,” attorney Bryant Greening said. “It is imperative that rideshare companies ensure safe experiences for all Chicagoans. They have a duty to protect against harm and an obligation to help injured customers.”

The three-count lawsuit seeks a total of more than $50,000 in damages from Uber, and more than $100,000 in damages from Ramer.

Uber spokeswoman Kayla Whaling declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying the incident was “an altercation between two riders that didn’t involve Uber.”