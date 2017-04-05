Bears Sign CB B.W. Webb To 1-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have added another veteran to their defensive back field, signing cornerback B.W. Webb to a one-year deal on Wednesday night.
Webb, 26, has played four NFL seasons with four teams. A fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2013, Webb has played a season each in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and New Orleans.
Webb has played 49 career games, recording an interception in each of the last two seasons.
Chicago has bolstered its secondary in free agency, signing Marcus Cooper, Prince Amukamara and Quintin Demps.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.