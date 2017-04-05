Bulls’ Dwyane Wade Could Return Before End Of Regular Season

(CBS) It turns out Bulls guard Dwyane Wade may not be out for the remainder of the regular season after all.
Wade is making steady progress in his rehab from a fractured right elbow and could return in the last week of the regular season, coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters Wednesday. Wade went through practice, including a scrimmage that included contact, on Wednesday, ESPN.com reported.
“He went through part of the contact in practice today and he looked good,” Hoiberg said, per ESPN.com. “Guys were out there — a good, spirited workout. Dwyane was able to participate in a lot of the contact drills. The big thing for him right now is getting his conditioning and wind and timing back, but it was great to see him out there and part of our scrimmage.”
Wade has been ruled out of Chicago’s game at Philadelphia on Thursday, but a return remains in play as the Bulls close with games Saturday, Monday and next Wednesday. Wade was injured on March 15. He’s averaging 18.6 points, the second-most on the team.
In other Bulls injury news, point guard Rajon Rondo has an injured right wrist and is uncertain for Thursday’s game. He hurt the wrist in Tuesday’s loss at New York and has experienced swelling, ESPN.com reported. An MRI is on tap.
The Bulls (38-40) are fighting for a playoff spot, sitting in a seventh-place tie in the East with the Pacers. They’re both a half-game clear of the ninth-place Heat.