Father Of Man Charged In South Shore Deaths Was Killed Day Before

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police believe the murder of four people at a restaurant in the South Shore neighborhood last week was retaliation by a son for the murder of his father.

19-year-old Maurice Harris has been identified, by several eyewitnesses, as the shooter in the quadruple homicide.

Detective Commander Brendan Deenihan said he’s the son of Jerry Jacobs, who was fatally shot the day before.

“A reasonable person would believe that when his father gets killed, and then that son comes and kills four more people, that to me would be the reasonable motive.”

Deenihan added that Harris has an extensive juvenile record.

“If someone would do a deep analysis, it would be no shock that we’re here today talking to you about this.”

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said they are still connecting dots to determine whether a double homicide nearby was part of the same gang-related violence.

“It certainly doesn’t make me any less angry and disgusted,” Johnson said.

According to police, Jacobs had 47 arrests, including two for murder.

Harris was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Thursday shooting deaths of four men at Nadia Fish & Chicken, on the 2700 block of East 75th Street.