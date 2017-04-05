Millennials Driving The ‘Grocerant’ Trend, Especially In Chicago

(CBS) — Fine dining may be just as close as your neighborhood grocery store.
One of the latest trends, especially among Millennials, is to have dinner at Whole Foods or other grocery stores with ready-to-eat dishes. In fact, there is a name for that type of place: a “grocerant.”
Phil Lempert, founder of supermarketguru.com, tells the WBBM Noon Business Hour that Chicago seems to be leading the trend because of all the Whole Foods and Mariano’s stores in the city.
“A lot of what people are doing now is they’ll go into Mariano’s, for example, they’ll get a glass of wine. They’ll shop with that glass of wine in the whole store, and then when they’re done shopping, they might go to the oyster bar and have dinner.”
The more traditional grocery stores are noticing the trend.