Strong Winds Prompt Lakeshore Flood Warning For Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong winds blowing in Wednesday and Thursday could create dangerously high waves on Lake Michigan, and a cold blast of air overnight could give us one last taste of winter.
Wind gusts were expected to hit 55 miles an hour overnight, and waves could be at their highest in years.
A lakeshore flood warning has been issued from 4 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, as waves could reach heights of 15 to 22 feet.
In 2014, city officals shut down a stretch of Lake Shore Drive, after high waves swamped part of the road. The Department of Streets and Sanitation said they are worried the city might need to do so again Wednesday or Thursday. The Chicago Park District already has begun installing barriers at Oak Street Beach.
On top of that, Chicago could get another taste of winter Wednesday night, as rain could turn to snow overnight. That snow could fall for much of the day on Thursday, and accumulate on grassy areas, depending on how long it falls, and how much rain is mixed in.
Conditions should be much improved by the weekend, though, with a high around 60 and sunny skies on Saturday, and temperatures reaching near 70 on Sunday.