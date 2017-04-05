Trump Levels Broadside Against Chicago Schools

(CBS) – After criticizing Chicago about violent crime here, President Trump has levelled a bit of a broadside at the city’s public school system.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
The president took a swipe at the Chicago Public Schools while answering a question about Education in a meeting with business executives.
He said it’s sad to see what’s happening in the country. He noted some say things are better better, but added “the numbers in New York, the numbers in Chicago are very rough.”
He didn’t explain what he meant.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued a statement along with the top CPS officials.
Once again, he says the facts don’t matter to the Trump administration.
In fact, the local officials say, Chicago’s students are outperforming their peers across the nation. Emanuel also cites a Stanford study showing Chicago is the large urban system that grows its kids the most anywhere.