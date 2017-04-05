White Sox Sign Mike Pelfrey To Minor League Deal

(CBS) The White Sox have signed right-hander Mike Pelfrey to a minor league deal, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman and other reports.
The 33-year-old Pelfrey was released by the Tigers last week following a 2016 season in which he had a 5.07 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 119 innings across 24 appearances, including 22 starts. Pelfrey will report to Triple-A Charlotte, the Sun-Times reported.
The White Sox have little depth at the back end of their rotation with left-hander Carlos Rodon sidelined with left biceps bursitis to start the season. Rodon could be out until May. Currently, right-hander Dylan Covey, a Rule 5 Draft pick, is slotted as the No. 5 pitcher.
Pelfrey has a career 4.57 ERA.