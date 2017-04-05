White Sox-Tigers Game Postponed Due To Rain

(CBS) The White Sox-Tigers game set for Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up on May 26 as part of a straight doubleheader that starts at 4:10 p.m. Tickets to Wednesday’s postponed game are now gift certificates and can be exchanged for tickets and parking coupons for games down the line. Wednesday’s ticket can’t be used for entry the May 26 game, but the May 26 tickets will get fans into both games of the doubleheader.
Detroit beat Chicago, 6-3, on Tuesday in the teams’ opener, which was pushed back a day by rain as well. The teams are set to play Thursday at 1:10 p.m.