2 Shot In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting early Thursday on the West Side.
The men, ages 19 and 24, were sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:35 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Augusta when another male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the left arm and left leg, while the older man was shot in the left arm, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.
