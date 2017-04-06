20 Displaced By Fire At South Side Apartment Building

April 6, 2017 1:40 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire crews responded to a fire Thursday morning at a 3-story apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

Fire crews responded to a fire Thursday morning at a 3-story apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side. (Credit: Chicago Fire Media Affairs)

Around 10 a.m., fire crews arrived to a still-and-box fire on the third floor of the apartment building at 1553 W. 91st Street, according to Fire Media.

The blaze was put out just after 10:30 a.m., fire said. No injuries were reported.

The building did not have working smoke alarms, fire said. CTA buses are at the scene to provide a warm space for about 20 displaced residents.

CTA No. 9 Ashland buses were temporarily rerouted in the area.

