20 Displaced By Fire At South Side Apartment Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire crews responded to a fire Thursday morning at a 3-story apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.
Around 10 a.m., fire crews arrived to a still-and-box fire on the third floor of the apartment building at 1553 W. 91st Street, according to Fire Media.
The blaze was put out just after 10:30 a.m., fire said. No injuries were reported.
The building did not have working smoke alarms, fire said. CTA buses are at the scene to provide a warm space for about 20 displaced residents.
CTA No. 9 Ashland buses were temporarily rerouted in the area.
