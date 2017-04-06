Bulls’ Rajon Rondo Out Against 76ers With Sprained Wrist

(CBS) As the Bulls make their final playoff push, they’ll be without their starting point guard Thursday night.
Rajon Rondo will miss Chicago’s game at Philadelphia after an MRI confirmed a sprained right wrist, an injury he suffered in a loss at New York on Tuesday night. His availability beyond Thursday is uncertain.
Rondo is averaging 7.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. He returned to the starting lineup on March 13 after previously playing on the second unit and had produced rather consistently since then.
Jerian Grant will start in Rondo’s place Thursday, coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. Since Rondo was reinserted into the starting lineup, Grant has alternately been out of the rotation or getting fringe minutes.
The Bulls (38-40) are fighting for a playoff spot, sitting in a seventh-place tie in the East with the Pacers and Heat. Chicago holds the tiebreaker over both teams.