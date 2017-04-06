Butler Leads Bulls To 102-90 Win Over 76ers, Chicago’s Playoff Hopes Alive

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and helped give Chicago’s playoff hopes a needed boost in the Bulls’ 102-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
The Bulls, Miami and Indiana entered the night with 38-40 records and in a three-way tie for seventh in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Butler had his fourth career triple-double.
Rajon Rondo sat out with a sprained right wrist and Dwyane Wade missed another game with a fractured right elbow. Wade, who scrimmaged on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured on March 15, could return as early as Saturday’s game at Brooklyn. Wade, who averaged 18.6 points in his first season with his hometown team, had been ruled out for the season. But Wade was worked hard at joining the team minus any serious setbacks.
Rondo was hurt Tuesday night in a loss to New York.
With Rondo and Wade sidelined, the Bulls still cruised against the lowly Sixers. Jerian Grant scored 15 points starting for Rondo, Nikola Mirotic scored 22 and the Bulls took a 14-point lead in the first half.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot led the Sixers with 18 points.
