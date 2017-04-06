Celebrate Portillo’s 54th Birthday With 54-Cent Slices Of Chocolate Cake

CHICAGO (CBS) — Happy Birthday Portillo’s!
In honor of the local chain’s 54th birthday, Potillo’s is selling Thursday, April 6, 54-cent slices of its famous chocolate cake.
The local chain began as a hotdog stand called “Dog House” in 1963 in suburban Villa Park. Portillo’s has since grown to have 47 restaurants across the county, with two locations in Chicago – one in River North and one in the South Loop, on Canal and Taylor.
“We would not be here without two important ingredients – our founder, Dick Portillo, and our devoted fans across the United States,” said CEO Keith Kinsey, in a statement. “The Portillo’s team looks forward to celebrating this milestone with our customers.”
The special ’54th Portillo’s Birthday’ offer is available at all locations on Thursday, April 6. The offer is while supplies last and limits one slice per customer. A slice of Portillo’s chocolate cake normally costs $3.09.
Portillo’s also reminds its customers that they can receive a FREE slice of the famous chocolate cake on their birthday by visiting, www.portillos.com/freecake
Click here to find the nearest Portillo’s location.
And if one slice is not enough or you do not live in an area with a Portillo’s, you can have an entire famous chocolate cake delivered to you.