CTA Offers Commemorative 2016 World Series Fare Tickets Before Cubs Home Opener

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority is offering limited-edition commemorative single ride tickets in honor of the Chicago Cub’s historic 2016 season, ahead of the 2017 season home opener.

Fans can purchase the special single-ride tickets celebrating the 2016 World Series Champions at select Ventra machines at CTA stations beginning Friday, April 7.

Below is a list of stations that will sell the commemorative tickets:

– Red Line: Howard, Sheridan, Addison, Belmont, Fullerton, Chicago/State, Grand/State, Lake/State, Roosevelt and 95th

– Green Line: Garfield, Roosevelt and Harlem/Lake

– Blue Line: O’Hare, Rosemont, Cumberland and Addison-Blue

– Brown Line: Southport and Addison

– Purple Line: Linden

– Yellow Line: Dempster-Skokie

– Orange Line: Midway

The CTA reminds fans to use public transportation to and from the games.

“For the Cubs’ Home Opener and all season long, CTA is the most convenient, affordable and reliable way to get to Wrigley Field,” CTA said in a statement.

The CTA Addison Red Line station is just a half block from Wrigley Field.

During weeknight Cubs games all season long, Howard-bound Red Line trains will operate with increased frequency between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Also during weeknight games, Loop-bound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, just a couple blocks north of the ballpark.

During all Cubs night games, Yellow Line trains will operate from Howard to Skokie until midnight.

Fans can also use CTA’s #8 Halsted, #22 Clark or #152 Addison, which connects with the Brown and Blue lines, to get to or within a few blocks of Wrigley Field. The CTA provides extra service on the #80 Irving Park and #152 Addison routes for all Cubs home games.