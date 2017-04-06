Cubs Move Jake Arrieta Up A Day In Rotation, Will Start Jon Lester Against Dodgers

(CBS) In the first week of the season, the Cubs have already made a small tweak in their pitching rotation.
Right-hander Jake Arrieta will move ahead of left-hander Jon Lester and start Sunday’s series finale at Milwaukee, the team announced. Lester will then pitch against the Dodgers on Monday in the Cubs’ home opener. The move was made in large part because the Dodgers have a lefty-heavy lineup.
Arrieta’s start Sunday will be on normal rest after he had a strong season debut in a 2-1 win against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Arrieta threw six innings, allowing one run, none earned, on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Lester will pitch next Monday on seven days rest. He allowed one run in five innings in his team’s season-opening loss at St. Louis on Sunday.