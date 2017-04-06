Durbin Signals Support For U.S. Strike On Syria, But Urges Caution Moving Forward

(CBS) – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois signaled support for President Trump’s decision to launch a military strike against Syria in response to a suspected nerve-gas attack on civilians.
But Durbin urged caution in the next steps against the Assad regime.
“My preliminary briefing by the White House indicated that this was a measured response to the Syrian nerve gas atrocity,” Durbin said in a prepared statement. “Any further action will require close scrutiny by Congress, and any escalation beyond airstrikes or missile strikes will require engaging the American people in that decision.”
Thursday’s barrage of U.S. Tomahawk missiles struck the Syrian air base believed to be involved in an illegal gas attack on civilians earlier this week. President Trump, speaking from Florida Thursday evening, cited the deaths of innocent children in explaining the U.S. response.
Durbin’s Senate counterpart from Illinois, fellow Democrat Tammy Duckworth, could not be reached for comment Thursday night.