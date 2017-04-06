Fake Bomb Found In Luggage Of Toronto-To-Chicago Flight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal customs officers found a fake bomb in a traveler’s suitcase in Toronto, as the person was headed for a flight to Chicago.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the “mock Improvised Explosive Device” was found while officers were inspecting a suitcase at the preclearance facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday.
Officials said the traveler involved was scheduled to fly on United Airlines flight 547 to O’Hare International Airport. The flight was scheduled to leave Toronto at 7 a.m., and arrive in Chicago at 7:51 a.m.
After officers found the device, Customs officers halted all traveler processing, and contacted the Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority, which swabbed the device for explosives. The tests were negative.
Customs officers also checked the aircraft, and rescreened all travelers and bags. Officials said normal operations have since resumed at Toronto Airport.
According to United, Flight 547 was delayed 6 hours, and was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 1:46 p.m.