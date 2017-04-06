J.B. Pritzker Expected To Announce Run For Governor

CHICAGO (CBS) — Entrepreneur and billionaire investor J.B. Pritzker was expected to formally jump into the race for governor on Thursday.
Those close to Pritzker told CBS 2 he will enter the Democratic primary, joining the field for the 2018 campaign.
Pritzker joins several fellow Democrats who will bid to oust incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th), businessman Chris Kennedy, Illinois State Sen. Daniel Biss (D-Evanston), and Madison County school superintendent Bob Daiber already have announced bids for governor.
As one of the state’s wealthiest individuals, Pritzker would be able to largely self-fund his campaign, just as billionaire Rauner did in 2014.
Pritzker has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference for Thursday to make a “press announcement.” He had previously announced in March that he was forming an exploratory committee to weigh a bid for governor.