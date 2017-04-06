Nearly 50 MPH Winds, Waves Close To 20 Feet Along Lakefront

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fierce winds were battering the Chicago area Thursday morning, kicking up high waves on Lake Michigan, and prompting a warning about possible flooding on the lakefront.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reports the winds were acting much like a tropical storm along the lakefront, with sustained winds of up to 39 mph and gusts of up to 49 mph at North Avenue Beach early Thursday.
Joggers and cyclists were being told to stay away from the Lakefront Trail, which has been closed Thursday morning, as waves could reach up to 20 feet high on Thursday.
A lakeshore flood warning has been issued through 1 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said the conditions likely will be similar to Oct. 31, 2014, when high waves caused flooding on part of Lake Shore Drive, prompting the city to shut down a portion of the roadway.