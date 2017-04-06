Chicago’s State-Owned Thompson Center On Endangered List

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Downtown Chicago’s state government Thompson Center building is on top of this year’s Landmarks Illinois “Most Endangered Historic Places ” list.
The nonprofit group has put out a list every year since 1995 highlighting historic sites it says need help. This year the list includes a number of government-owned structures. The group says that demonstrates challenges posed by limited funding and budget cuts. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has proposed selling the Thompson Center as the state nears two years without a budget.
This year’s list also includes a rotunda at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and the Singer Pavilion on Chicago’s South Side that was part of the now-closed Michael Reese Hospital.
The list also includes historic bridges and World War I monuments across Illinois along with Route 66.
