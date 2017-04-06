White Sox Place Reliever Jake Petricka On 10-Day DL

(CBS) The White Sox have placed right-handed reliever Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right lat, they announced Thursday ahead of an afternoon contest against the Tigers.
In a corresponding move, Chicago recalled right-hander Tommy Kahnle from Triple-A Charlotte. The 27-year-old Kahnle had a 2.63 ERA in 29 appearances for the White Sox last season.
Petricka threw a scoreless inning in his season debut Tuesday. He only appeared in nine games in 2016 after undergoing surgery for a labral tear in his right hip.