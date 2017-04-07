Aggressive Shoplifters Plague Nike Store In Chicago’s Bucktown

(CBS) — A high end athletic store in Bucktown has been a revolving door of sorts — for thieves.
The Nike running store has been targeted three times this week, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
Groups of people in their late teens and early-20s have been terrorizing Bucktown area retail merchants, Ward 2 Ald. Brian Hopkins says. Their recent target is the Nike running store on North Damen.
Friday was the latest incident there. The offenders walk into the store, intimidate staff, in some cases push people around and then leave the store with stolen merchandise, Hopkins says.
He say retailers should consider improving their surveillance systems and then share video with police.
The alderman says he would like to see funds earmarked for beautification spent on private security details.
Nike did not get back to CBS 2 to offer comment.