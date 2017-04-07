Berwyn Police Charge Suspect In Murder Of Elderly Couple

(CBS) — A 40-year-old Schaumburg man has been charged in last week’s murder of an elderly Berwyn couple.
Roger Scoby faces two counts of first-degree murder, Berwyn police announced at a Friday news conference.
Police found the bodies of 70-year-old Tommie Moore and 67-year-old Ira Moore early last Friday in a residence at 3129 S. Oak Park Ave. They were found on a kitchen floor. Both had been shot in the head, and Moore also had been stabbed, authorities said.
Scoby was an acquaintance of the couple who had been in their home previously, detectives said. They say the suspect did errands for the couple and drove them to medical appointments; he allegedly told police he “lost control” before killing the couple.
Scoby was expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.