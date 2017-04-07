LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Berwyn Police Charge Suspect In Murder Of Elderly Couple

April 7, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Audrina Bigos, Berwyn, double murder, Roger Scoby

(CBS) — A 40-year-old Schaumburg man has been charged in last week’s murder of an elderly Berwyn couple.

Roger Scoby faces two counts of first-degree murder, Berwyn police announced at a Friday news conference.

scoby Berwyn Police Charge Suspect In Murder Of Elderly Couple

Roger Scoby (Berwyn Police Department)

Police found the bodies of 70-year-old Tommie Moore and 67-year-old Ira Moore early last Friday in a residence at 3129 S. Oak Park Ave. They were found on a kitchen floor. Both had been shot in the head, and Moore also had been stabbed, authorities said.

Scoby was an acquaintance of the couple who had been in their home previously, detectives said.  They say the suspect did errands for the couple and drove them to medical appointments; he allegedly told police he “lost control” before killing the couple.

couple Berwyn Police Charge Suspect In Murder Of Elderly Couple

Tommie Moore, 70, and 67-year-old Ira Moore were found dead in their Berwyn home March 31, 2017. (Berwyn Police)

Scoby was expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.

 

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia