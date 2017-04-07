Police, City Leaders Prepare For Chicago Cubs Home Opener

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, 44th Alderman Tom Tunney, along with Chicago Police officials and Chicago Cubs reminded fans and residents on Friday of seasonal parking restrictions and safety measures in place for the 2017 baseball season.

City leaders said Cubs fans heading to Wrigley Field for Monday night’s home opener will see some changes in the neighborhood.

44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney reminded fans to respect the surrounding communities.

“We’ve spent a lot of time to make sure the plaza and area around the ballpark are ready and safe for those that live and play around Wrigley Field. Residents and visitors should be patient and expect enhanced security and traffic delays around the ballpark, be aware of the neighborhood parking restrictions, surge meter pricing and extended hours. Come early, shop local and Go Cubs Go,” said Alderman Tunney.

For security purposes, fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for metal detector screenings and bag searches in compliance with Major League Baseball policies. Fans are also encouraged to enter the ballpark through the gate listed on their tickets.

“We join Chicagoans in cheering on the Cubs as they begin their quest to repeat as World Series champs and remind fans about the safety measures in place, as well strict enforcement of parking and public intoxication restrictions to help minimize impacts to residents and businesses,” said OEMC Executive Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

Richard Giudice from Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said some traffic will be routed away from Wrigley Field on Monday. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“There will be no truck traffic, two hours before the game and one hour after the game,” Giudice said.

Motorists should be prepared for traffic slowdowns. Street closures may also be implemented.

Parking will be at a premium and will be more expensive. City officials are urging fans to take public transportation.

“Try not to use your car if you don’t need it. There are many other ways to get to the ballpark. There are very few places to park and meters around the ballpark will have surge pricing during the game from $2 an hour to $4 an hour,” said Alderman Tom Tunney.

There is a free remote parking lot at Basic Wire & Cable located at 3900 N. Rockwell. OEMC reminds people that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. Ride-share cars pick-up and drop-off locations are on Irving Park between Clark and Seminary, from the north; and Clark, south of Roscoe, facing southbound, west side of street in the 3300 block, on the south.

New this year?

The Park at Wrigley anchored by the triangular office building and a new West Gate H for ticket holders to enter the game.

As part of Opening Day and the recent Wrigley rennovations, a ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place Monday to open the Park at Wrigley. The Wrigley Field sports plaza is an open area park space. It will be limited to ticket holders on game and event days, open two hours before Wrigley Field gates open and open an hour after the game/event.

“On game days and event days at Wrigley Field, it’s only open to ticketed fans. Other days it’s open to anybody,” said Heather Way, Manager, Government & Neighborhood Relations, Chicago Cubs.

Overall, Tunney said the neighborhood is excited to welcome back the World Champions and their fans.

The Chicago Cubs home opener takes place Monday, April 10 with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Gates will open two hours before the game on Opening Night at 5:05 p.m. Pregame festivities begin at 6:15 p.m