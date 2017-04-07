DuPage County Begins Community Youth Mapping Project In Addison, Glendale Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) — High school students in Addison are mapping out Saturday the western suburb in an effort to get to know their community better.

Community Youth Mapping is an online resource for teens looking for somewhere to go and something to do.

The concept has been conducted in Chicago and now teens in Addison and Glendale Heights will try it. The DuPage County Health Department is working on the project that has a dozen high school students touring businesses in Addison on Saturday to learn what they have to offer, both in terms of services and potentially jobs. A different group will map Glendale Heights the following weekend. WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.

DuPage County Health Department Spokesman Don Bolger said it starts with the kids visiting local companies.

“Find businesses that either offer programs for students or may eventually hire students,” Bolger said.

It’s part of an effort to keep teens out of trouble by giving them more information about the services and opportunities around them.

“The whole basis for this is a grant [from the Health and Human Services] to prevent teen pregnancy,” said DuPage County Health Department Spokesman Don Bolger. “The idea is, if kids are active…”

Then they are less likely to find other ways to entertain themselves, he said. The information will be used to create community youth maps, online resources for young people, parents and teachers.

“We’re thrilled to be a partner in this effort,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of the Health Department, in a statement. “Connecting youth with community leaders to identify these support resources creates a win-win situation.”

The Health Department is working with Addison Public Library, Block by Block Consulting, Glenbard Reality Illinois Teen Advisory Panel, Glenside Public Library District, and Northeast DuPage Family and Youth Services.

The information is expected to be put online in a couple of months.