Elderly Man Dead After Northwest Side Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 70s died after a Northwest Side house fire Friday morning in the Big Oaks neighborhood.
Crews were called just before 6 a.m. to the home in the 5000 block of North Oak Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The man was found in the living room and was taken to Presence Resurrection Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said.
Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said the man was later pronounced dead there. His identity was not released Friday morning.
The fire appeared to have started in the basement of the home, fire officials said. It was put out in about 20 minutes.
The CPD Bomb and Arson Unit was called to the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation Friday morning.
