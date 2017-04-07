Indian Supermarket Chain To Open In Naperville

(CBS) — A national grocer specializing in Indian food is coming to a spot in Naperville that has been a community eyesore.
For 15 years, the former Menard’s store at 1568 Ogden Ave. has sat vacant. A developer bid on it in 2007, but the Great Recession scuttled those plans.
Now, Patel Brothers grocers has agreed to redevelop the site and Mayor Steve Chirico says he’s been assured the store will be open by August. He noted demolition started within hours of the deal closing.
“These guys, they don’t sit around,” the mayor tells WBBM’s Bob Roberts.
Patel Brothers will surround the store with other Indian-themed businesses, including a beauty salon and day spa.
Chirico expects the stores to generate as much as $25 million in business each year and employ 60 people.
Patel Brothers already has three stores in Illinois, including one along Chicago’s Devon Avenue, also known as “Little India.” The company is based here.