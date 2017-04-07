Family Searching For Man Who Saved Their Son From Choking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A south suburban family is looking for a man they call an angel.

As CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports, the family said he saved the life of a little boy.

Two-year-old Noah’s voice is music to his mom’s ears.

“It’s amazing that he’s even still here,” said Mary Graham, Noah’s mother.

That is because of a close call around 7 p.m. Tuesday night when Graham took Noah and his big sister Madilyn to the Alsip Subway restaurant on Cicero.

The kids were sharing Doritos when Noah started choking on one.

“He just started turning real pale and then we was like blue,” Graham said.

Surveillance video shows 9-year-old Madilyn running to get help.

“She went running to the counter to where that man was and said ‘my brother’s in trouble’ and he just came running back and unbuckled that stroller and took my son out,” Graham said.

The man put Noah over his knee and started slapping him on the back.

“The chips came out and everything else came out with it,’ Graham said. “The lady was saying he was breathing and he was crying and that he was ok.”

Graham was so shaken up by what happened, she rushed Noah to the bathroom to clean him up. When she went back into the subway, the man was gone.

Wanting to thank him properly and offer to pay for his dry cleaning, Graham turned to Facebook to try to find the man. Her post has been shared thousands of times.

CBS: What do you remember about him?

“He was tall, good-looking, spikey hair, very well dressed,” Graham said. “That’s why I feel bad about his clothes. He had on a black loose-fit t-shirt, skinny slack, grey slacks, black shoes.”

Graham hopes someone will recognize the man from the video, so he will come forward, but if he doesn’t, she has this message for him.

“Thank you so much for saving my son, and if you didn’t step in, it would’ve turned really bad because there was nobody there to help,” Graham said.

Noah’s older sister said the man was driving a light blue or grey car.

As for Graham, she wants to learn CPR so she can help her son or any child if she ever finds herself in a similar situation.