Man Suing Police Officer, City For South Side Crash In 2016

April 7, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Police Officer, Crash, lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is suing a Chicago Police officer and the city for a crash last year on the South Side.

Bernard Taylor filed the two-count suit on Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court and seeks unspecified damages from the officer and the city, according to court documents.

On April 10, 2016, Taylor was driving a vehicle north on King Drive through a green light at 76th Street when he collided with a Chicago Police vehicle, according to court documents.

The officer failed to keep a lookout for other vehicles and was driving too fast, according to the suit.

When the two vehicles collided, Taylor’s vehicle also struck a parked vehicle, and he was injured, according to the suit.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

