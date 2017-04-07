Photos: New Chicago Cubs Merchandise Store Opens Near Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — As part of the new “The Park at Wrigley,” a 8,400 square foot, two-story “Cubs Store” is set to open Monday, April 10 at the east end of the new plaza building.

In addition to fan favorites like jerseys, shirts, pennants and bobbleheads, it also has a giant hat section with a unique design. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“It’s extending the ballpark experience outside for a 365-day a year experience where fans can shop for awesome Cubs gear,” said Erin Jones, Senior V.P. Rank & Rally. “We’ve got a lot of great installations, including a 250 bat installation with a giant video screen monitor, live feed for game footage, amazing custom art work and it’s a great Chicago experience.”

One of the store’s highlights is the hat section.

“We have an amazing hat wall which features 590 baseball hats, so the broadest assortment you can find anywhere. We are also featuring a World Series collection of head wear, the Gold Collection hats. It’s a great array you won’t find anywhere else,” Jones said. “The installation is shaped by the Cubs “C” and in red and blue.”

The store will employee 35 to 40 people and will open to the public starting Monday morning. The store will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and on Sundays 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Check out a preview of the store below:

The store is not the only thing being finished in the plaza ahead of the season home opener…

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the ongoing 1060 project.

What once was a players parking lot is now home to the giant “The Park at Wrigley,” a triangular building that sits on the corner of Waveland and Clark. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

Workers are busy laying sod and planting greenery that will line the plaza.

Two vertical video towers welcome patrons and line Clark Street.

Ron Santo and Ernie Banks are back in their designated spots and the magnetometers are back outside the gates.

The office building is also home to Starbucks, the Cubs Trophy Room, Josten’s Jewelry and the team’s new merchandise store.

The home opener at Wrigley is on Monday as the Cubs host the Dodgers.