April 7, 2017 1:59 PM By Lisa Fielding
CHICAGO (CBS) — As part of the new “The Park at Wrigley,” a 8,400 square foot, two-story “Cubs Store” is set to open Monday, April 10 at the east end of the new plaza building.

In addition to fan favorites like jerseys, shirts, pennants and bobbleheads, it also has a giant hat section with a unique design. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“It’s extending the ballpark experience outside for a 365-day a year experience where fans can shop for awesome Cubs gear,” said Erin Jones, Senior V.P. Rank & Rally. “We’ve got a lot of great installations, including a 250 bat installation with a giant video screen monitor, live feed for game footage, amazing custom art work and it’s a great Chicago experience.”

One of the store’s highlights is the hat section.

“We have an amazing hat wall which features 590 baseball hats, so the broadest assortment you can find anywhere. We are also featuring a World Series collection of head wear, the Gold Collection hats. It’s a great array you won’t find anywhere else,” Jones said. “The installation is shaped by the Cubs “C” and in red and blue.”

The store will employee 35 to 40 people and will open to the public starting Monday morning. The store will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and on Sundays 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Check out a preview of the store below:

cubs store 1 e1491590336556 Photos: New Chicago Cubs Merchandise Store Opens Near Wrigley Field

New Chicago Cubs merchandise store in the plaza in Wrigley.(WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

cubs store 2 e1491590343217 Photos: New Chicago Cubs Merchandise Store Opens Near Wrigley Field

Mannequins dressed in Chicago Cubs uniforms at the new “Cubs Store”(WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

cubs store 3 Photos: New Chicago Cubs Merchandise Store Opens Near Wrigley Field

The hat wall in the new Cubs merchandise store in Wrigleyville.
The display features 590 hats. (WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

cubs store 7 e1491590362767 Photos: New Chicago Cubs Merchandise Store Opens Near Wrigley Field

The women’s section at the new Cubs merchandise store,
featuring a new Chicago Cubs jean jacket. (WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

cubs store 6 Photos: New Chicago Cubs Merchandise Store Opens Near Wrigley Field

For those who would prefer to wear their name on their back, there is a customization bar inside the store, where fans can have a customer jersey made with a selected name and number,
(WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

cubs store 4 Photos: New Chicago Cubs Merchandise Store Opens Near Wrigley Field

The store also has a big-screen TV that will air all of the Chicago Cubs games. The TV was placed in the stairwell,
between the first and second floor, on top of the bat display.
(WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

cubs store 5 e1491590351550 Photos: New Chicago Cubs Merchandise Store Opens Near Wrigley Field

The new Cubs store is more than just a store,
it gives its customers an experience.
One that includes a photo booth where customers can pose for a picture and select one of several backgrounds.
(WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

The store is not the only thing being finished in the plaza ahead of the season home opener…

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the ongoing 1060 project.

What once was a players parking lot is now home to the giant “The Park at Wrigley,” a triangular building that sits on the corner of Waveland and Clark. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

Workers are busy laying sod and planting greenery that will line the plaza.

Two vertical video towers welcome patrons and line Clark Street.

Ron Santo and Ernie Banks are back in their designated spots and the magnetometers are back outside the gates.

cubs construct 2 e1491590329668 Photos: New Chicago Cubs Merchandise Store Opens Near Wrigley Field

Construction workers are working against the clock to get things ready for Cubs Opening Night. (WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

The office building is also home to Starbucks, the Cubs Trophy Room, Josten’s Jewelry and the team’s new merchandise store.

The home opener at Wrigley is on Monday as the Cubs host the Dodgers.

