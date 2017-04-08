Blackhawks To Open Playoffs Against Predators

(CBS) The Blackhawks will meet with a divisional foe to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs, set to play the Predators in the first round.
This season, the Blackhawks finished atop the Western Conference with a record of 50-23-9 and 109 points, the second-most in franchise history. The Predators earned the second wild card spot.
These two teams last met in the playoffs in 2015, with the Blackhawks besting the Predators in seven games during the opening round of the postseason. They would go on to win the Stanley Cup.
The Blackhawks earned home-ice advantage through the first three rounds of the postseason. They will host the Predators for their first-round matchup.
Dates and times for the playoffs have not yet been revealed.