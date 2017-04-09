Blackhawks-Predators 1st-Round Schedule

(CBS) The Blackhawks will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday against the Predators at the United Center. The contest will start at 7 p.m.
The Blackhawks are the top seed in the Western Conference, so they’ll have home-ice advantage for at least the first three series should they continue to advance. Chicago beat Nashville in four of the five games the two played in the regular season.
The last time the Blackhawks and Predators faced off in the postseason was in 2015, when Chicago took the first-round series in six games en route to a championship.
Here’s the full schedule. Start times and television details for games later in the series haven’t yet been announced.
Game 1: Predators at Blackhawks, Thursday 4/13, 7 p.m., CSN
Game 2: Predators at Blackhawks, Saturday 4/15 7 p.m., NBC
Game 3: Blackhawks at Predators, Monday 4/17, 8:30 p.m., CSN
Game 4: Blackhawks at Predators, Thursday 4/20
*Game 5: Predators at Blackhawks, Saturday 4/22
*Game 6: Blackhawks at Predators, Monday 4/24
*Game 7: Predators at Blackhawks, Wednesday 4/26
* — if necessary