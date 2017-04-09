Chicago Cares Promotes 30-Day Volunteering Challenge

CHICAGO (CBS) — April is National Volunteer Month and Chicago Cares is issuing a 30-day challenge.

“Chicago Cares is city’s largest volunteer providers and our mission is to mobilize volunteers this month. We want people out volunteering especially this month,” said Jenné Myers, CEO of Chicago Cares.

Meyers said they are hoping to find volunteers for programs in the south and southwest sides of the city. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“We’re really focusing on neighborhoods like Auburn-Gresham and Englewood. There’s a lot of need there and we’re working with programs there that fit in with their economic and community development needs.”

To find a program that fits your needs, you can go onto the ChicagoCares.org website.

“We have a number of different programs. One would be going out and cooking with seniors, going to a senior center and spending time with those folks. We do community garden builds and cleanups a lot. Is there a school where we need to do some rehab and facility beautification work? Any of those programs need help,” Meyers said.

But she says if you can’t get away, there are other ways to participate.

“We make it as easy as possible to folks. On our website, there are opportunities after work, on the weekends. Dip your toe in and see what interests you. Tell your friends and family. Volunteering is always more fun when you bring people with you,” Meyers said. “Not only is sign up for a project on our website but just do some good. Buy coffee in line for the person behind you, give up your seat on CTA, just think about doing good for others and that mindset is contagious.”

Meyers said there is also a social media campaign.

“Once you do something, take a picture, take selfie, post it on Twitter, Instagram and hastag it #DoMoreGood. We’d love to collect all those stories and really see the momentum building this month.”

We’ve been celebrating @GoodDeedsDay all weekend with 15 volunteer projects. What an honor to join over 75 countries and #DoMoreGood today! — Chicago Cares (@ChicagoCares) April 2, 2017

The 25th annul “Serv-a-Thon” will be held on June 24th.

“It’s truly Chicago’s largest day of service. We expect up to 5,000 people to meet at Daley Plaza. Then we bus everyone to the city’s south and southwest sides to almost 30 different sites where everyone will be doing a variety of volunteer tasks. It’s a really fun day and we want everyone to sign up,” Meyers said.