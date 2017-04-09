Exchange Of Gunfire At An Elmwood Park Gas Station Leaves One Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – An exchange of gunfire at a busy gas station in Elmwood Park left one man dead.

Three children were in the backseat of one of the cars. Now there is a search for the suspect.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has more.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in broad daylight. Not only were there lots of people at the gas station during the shooting, but there are many homes right next to and across from the BP gas station.

CBS: You live right next to this gas station, tell me what you heard.

“I was just in my living room and I heard pow, pow, pow, pow pow and I looked up and though no that can’t be what I thought it was,” said Kate Valles, who lives nearby.

CBS 2 saw police marking at least 14 shell casing in the gas station parking lot on 75th and Grand Avenue. Police said two men exchanged gunfire. One man was walking out of the store; another was pumping gas. They gave each other some looks and then started shooting. The man who was pumping gas fell to the ground. His son started doing CPD, but the man died on the scene. Meanwhile, the other shooter got in his car and sped off. Police said there were three children in the backseat of one of the cars.

“Out of all places that you wouldn’t expect something like this to happen,” said Chris Szarejko, who lives nearby. “This is definitely it. And it happened. So for us Elmwood Parkers, its something else.”

Police are questioning witnesses and no one is in custody. Elmwood Park Police said they have clear surveillance of the whole thing. There is no word on the identity of the man who died.