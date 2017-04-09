Family Meets Man Who Saved Their Son From Choking At Suburban Subway

CHICAGO (CBS) Thanks to the power of television and social media, the suburban family found the man who saved their son from choking.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez has their special reunion in an Original Report.

After days of searching for the man who saved her son’s life, it was hard to Mary Graham to believe she was about to meet him.

And then she did…

Patrick: Hello

Mary: Hi

Patrick: How are you?

Mary: Oh my God, thank you so much.

Patrick: What’s up little man? How are you feeling? You good? Give me a high-five for that. You battled that.

Mary (to Noah): Say nice to meet you.

Patrick: Nice to meet you Noah.

Mary: This is my husband Ben.

Patrick: How are you doing? Nice to meet you man. It was definitely a crazy experience for sure.

The happy reunion a far cry from the last time Patrick Kissane and the Grahams were at the Alsip Subway.

On Tuesday night, surveillance video shows Patrick running to help as Noah sat in his stroller choking on a Dorito.

He grabbed the 2-year old and patted him on the back until Noah threw up and started breathing again.

CBS: Have you ever had any formal training on emergency response or anything?

Patrick: No, I mean my dad he’s a physical therapist and stuff like that, so I know little bit about it.

Graham took Noah to the bathroom to clean him up, and when she returned Patrick Kissane was gone.

“He saved my son’s life and he went on about his day and he wasn’t looking to be named a hero for it, but he is,” Graham said.

Not knowing who he was, Graham wrote a post on Facebook hoping someone knew him. After 3 days with no luck, on Friday she talked to CBS 2 and other media outlets.

Kissane’s parents called him after seeing the story on TV and a friend shared CBS 2’s story on Kissane’s Facebook page.

CBS 2 put Kissane in touch with Graham and they agreed to meet so she could properly thank him.

“A lot of people said this moment may not come and it’s here, so it’s overwhelming,” Graham said.

CBS 2 to Kissane: What’s it like for you walking today and see him running around like that and then reaching for you for a hug?

“It’s amazing just seeing him running around full of life and giving me that hug, he must’ve known I did something to help him,” Kissane said.

The family also has a special gift for Kissane – a picture of Noah.

“I smile on, because you care. Thank you for being my guardian angel,” the picture read.

“I mean it means a lot to me,’ Kissane said. “If I’m ever feeling down, I can take a look at that and it’ll definitely bring me right back up.”

The Grahams said it is the least they could do for their hero.

“For him to be able to look at that and know every day before he starts his day, that he saved that little boy’s life,” Graham said.

“I guess that is a hard thing for me to say to myself, too though, that I saved his life, but I’m allowed to say that?” Kissane said.

CBS 2: What do you think this says to the rest of the world about the difference one person can make?

“One act of kindness can definitely go a long way,” Kissane said.

He said until he started getting calls and messages about the television coverage, he has no idea anyone was looking for him.

After CBS 2’s interview, the Grahams and Kissane ate dinner together at Subway. They also gave Graham a Subway gift card.

The Grahams wanted to thank everyone on social media for helping her find Kissane, because he actually lives in Indiana.