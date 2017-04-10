7 Killed, 28 Wounded In Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven men were killed and at least 28 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened at 4:51 a.m. Monday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9400 block of South Forest and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Police. A 66-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center.

Two more fatal shootings happened within 15 minutes of each other Sunday night on the Far South Side.

A 24-year-old man was shot to death while he stood in a vacant lot in the East Side neighborhood, police said. Two men walked up to him at 8:15 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Green Bay and opened fire, striking him multiple times in his chest, arm and hand. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died.

A 20-year-old man was standing outside about 8 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Langley in the Riverdale neighborhood when several males walked up and fired shots. The man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Earlier Sunday in the South Side Burnside neighborhood, 22-year-old Donald Johnson was arguing with his 43-year-old father about who would walk the dog when they shot each other at 8:21 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Christ Medical Center, where the Johnson, who lived in the neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 9:16 a.m. His father was listed in critical condition. Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

About 5:55 a.m., a 42-year-old man was fatally shot in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was driving in an alley in the 4800 block of North Rockwell when someone came around the corner and shot him in the chest, police said. The shooter then ran off, and the wounded man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not provided information on any of those homicides.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. He was shot in the chest in the 1200 block of West 81st Street when someone fired multiple times at him from inside a vehicle, authorities said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:03 p.m. The medical examiner’s office has not released his name.

The weekend’s first homicide happened about 6:45 p.m. Friday in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 4900 block of South Kostner learned 21-year-old Carlos Rosas had already taken himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities said. Rosas, who lived in the neighborhood, died of a gunshot wound to the chest at 7:12 p.m.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened at 5:57 a.m. Monday in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand in the 8800 block of South Burley, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. Additional information was not provided.

About 3:45 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving north in the 1700 block of North Talman in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side when another vehicle pulled up next to his vehicle and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in the left calf and drove himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 24 other people were wounded in shootings across the city between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Twenty-four people were shot in the city last weekend, seven fatally. More than 815 people have been shot in the city so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)