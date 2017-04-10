Bears Waive CB Tracy Porter

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Tracy Porter, the Bears’ top cornerback last season, has been waived, the team announced Monday morning.
Porter, 30, posted two interceptions last season, playing the majority of the campaign with a knee injury. He often had to get his knee drained to play each contest.
Porter played in all 16 games last season, with his lone missed start coming in Week 17 when he overslept and arrived to U.S. Bank Stadium late. It marked the first time in his career that had occurred.
This offseason, the Bears signed Marcus Cooper and Prince Amukamara as their new top cornerbacks, then added B.W. Webb for depth last week, all of which made Porter expendable.
Porter joined the Bears on a one-year deal at the veteran’s minimum in summer of 2015. His emergence that season earned him a three-year deal last March.
