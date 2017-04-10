Blackhawks Invite Fans To Participate In ‘Beard-A-Thon’

(CBS) The Blackhawks have invited their fans to joins forward Andrew Desjardins and forward Ryan Hartman in the NHL’s annual “Beard-a-Thon” during this season’s playoffs, in which fans are asked to grow beards for as long as their team remains in the postseason.
The cause benefits charity, with 75 percent of proceeds going to Chicago Blackhawks Charities and 25 percent going toward the Chicago Public Schools’ SCORE! program. Since the start of Beard-a-Thon in 2009, fans have raised more than $3.5 million for charities across the country.
Those growing beards are eligible for prizes as well. The first-place winner will get four 100-level tickets and a postgame meet-and-greet to a Blackhawks game next season.
For more information, visit beardathon.com/blackhawks.