Body Found Floating In Water In Montrose Harbor

April 10, 2017 11:49 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found Monday morning in Montrose Harbor on the North Side.

The police Marine Unit responded to a call of a body floating in the water in the harbor in the 500 block of West Montrose at 9:40 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s confirmed the fatality, but had no further details.

Area North detectives are investigating.

