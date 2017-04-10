Body Found Floating In Water In Montrose Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found Monday morning in Montrose Harbor on the North Side.
The police Marine Unit responded to a call of a body floating in the water in the harbor in the 500 block of West Montrose at 9:40 a.m., according to Chicago Police.
The Cook County medical examiner’s confirmed the fatality, but had no further details.
Area North detectives are investigating.
