Bulls Rout Magic 122-75, Near Playoff Berth

April 10, 2017 9:57 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Emergency starter Jerian Grant had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists on Monday night, and the Chicago Bulls routed the Orlando Magic, 122-75, to move closer to a postseason berth.

The Bulls led by as many as 47 points in their largest margin of victory this season. They would have clinched a playoff berth with a Miami loss to Cleveland, but the Heat’s rally means Chicago will have until its final regular-season game. The Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Chicago and Miami remained one game behind No. 7 Indiana after the Pacers beat the 76ers in Philadelphia. The Bulls (40-41) would claim a three-way tie if the teams finish with the same record.

Chicago scored 14 of the first 16 points en route to a 34-13 lead at the end of one quarter. Grant led the way with seven points, four assists and one steal.

