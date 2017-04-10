Cook County Judge Killed, Woman Wounded In Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge was slain and a 52-year-old woman was wounded Monday morning in a shooting in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.
Chicago police responded to a shooting around 4:50 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Forest Avenue, and found a 66-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Sources and neighbors identified the man as a Cook County associate judge. He was shot multiple times outside his home. CBS Chicago is not reporting his name, as his family has not yet been notified.
The woman was in serious condition at Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Area South Detectives were investigating.