No Injuries In Extra-Alarm Fire In Englewood Vacant Buildings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters battled an extra-alarm blaze early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
Firefighters responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the blaze at a vacant building in the 5900 block of South Union, said Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez.
The blaze spread to the neighboring vacant building, but no injuries were reported, Velez said. The fire was extinguished by 4 a.m.
