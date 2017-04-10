Event Booking Site Splacer Expands To Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re looking for interesting place to host your next corporate meeting or birthday party in Chicago, there’s a new way to search.
It’s like Airbnb for event spaces. Splacer — which has been offering online booking for spaces in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami — just expanded to Chicago last week.
Director of Business Development Yael Raviv says they offer a place for almost anything; whether it’s a dinner party, a photo shoot, or a corporate meeting.
Unlike Airbnb, this is not aimed at tourists, but locals looking for some extra room.
Raviv attributes the large number of conference room offerings to a recent hike in office rents.
Even if you don’t have an event in mind, she says looking at the properties can be fun just to see what kinds of spaces are available.
For now, they have about 100 places for rent by the hour in the city of Chicago.
Raviv says as more people learn about Splacer, she expects to expand.