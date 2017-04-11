Bulls’ Jimmy Butler Has 8th Best-Selling Jersey In NBA

(CBS) Bulls wing Jimmy Butler has the eighth best-selling jersey in the NBA, the league announced Tuesday.
Bulls teammate Dwyane Wade has the 11th best-selling jersey. For the second straight season, Warriors guard Stephen Curry had the best-selling jersey in the league. The list is compiled based on NBAStore.com sales during this season.
A three-time All-Star, Butler is having a career year, averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 45.6 percent. Wade is averaging 18.5 points in his first season in Chicago.
The Bulls ranked third in team merchandise sales, trailing the Warriors in first and the Cavaliers in second.
