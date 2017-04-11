Chicago Urban League Teaches African Americans Job Hunting Skills

CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. unemployment rate declined slightly last month, but an official with the Chicago Urban League said too many African Americans in Chicago are still without a job and not in school.

And he added that it’s not just happenstance.

“There is probably some racism that goes along with that, but then also, we have to be held accountable for our own actions,” Andrew Wells said, Chicago Urban League Workforce Development Director.

He said some companies may be put off by hairstyles or manner of the like, if not skin color.

But he said the Urban League is working with young people to not only polish their resumes and performance in interviews, but also to develop job and job hunting skills.

“We are talking with businesses to educate them on young people who are out of school, out of work, but they may not have the job skills. So we provide that for them,” Wells said. “As long as the employers know that we are providing that training, then they will be more inclined to give our people a chance.”

They are also teaching people how to start their own companies and do hiring themselves through entrepreneurship courses.