Alderman, Neighbors Believe Murdered Cook County Judge Could Have Been Targeted

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago alderman and others in the community believe the Cook County Judge gunned down at his home may have been the target.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker is at the Chicago Police Headquarters with more on this story.

The latest update from police is that they are still investigating the case and at this point, there are no suspects.

The Chicago alderman who represents the West Chesterfield community where the judge was murdered, said he also believes the judge was a target.

“I’ve been talking to police, talking to a few people in the community and I don’t believe this is just a random act of violence,” said Alderman Anthony Beale.

Beale is referring to the murder of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles.

“I don’t want to put too much out there, I don’t want to jeopardize the investigation, because it is still an ongoing investigation,” Beale said. “I want to let the investigation play out.”

The community was severely shaken when the judge was murdered early Monday morning outside his home. It happened when his female companion was shot in the leg by the suspect and when the judge came to help, she could be heard screaming, ‘don’t kill him. Don’t kill him.’ But the man shot the judge multiple times.

Police were asked Monday if they thought Myles was a target.

“We don’t know at this time. It’s a very fresh investigation,” said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives, Melissa Staples. “We are investigating a multitude of possible leads.”

Among the leads, police are reportedly checking a restraining order by the judge’s female companion against a former boyfriend and whether the judge was a target because of a ruling he made in a case. Court officials will not say if the judge has ever reported being threatened, but there is no indication he was receiving any extra security at his home.

Beale is confident the police will soon solve the case.

“I want police to do a thorough investigation and I want them to solve this as soon as possible so the community will be at ease,” Beale said.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras that may have captured the subject running from the scene. Judge Myles had supported the idea of cameras in the neighborhood. Community leader told CBS 2 that they are expanding that program.