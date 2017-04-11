Cubs Players Are Making Appearances Throughout The City

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people gathered in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday to watch the dedication of a street in honor of Cubs star Javier Baez.

A portion of Luis Muñoz Marin Drive is now “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way.”

The new street sign was unveiled outside Little Cubs Field.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Alderman Roberto Maldonado, along with Baez’s family, were on hand for the event.

The second baseman is the only Puerto Rican player on the team. Humboldt Park, however, has a large Puerto Rican community.

Tuesday is not a game day for the Cubs, but many of them are making appearances throughout the city:

Kyle Schwarber posed as a mannequin in a Cubs-themed Macy’s window facing State Street and greeted fans.

The first 100 customers in line to spend $35 or more on merchandise from the Locker Room by LIDS shop in Macy’s had the chance to take a photo with Schwarber and receive a signed Cubs Gold Majestic poster.

Kris Bryant hit baseballs into the Chicago River along the River Walk during a pop-up batting practice.

Anthony Rizzo greeted fans at O’Hare this morning.

And Joe Maddon is set to promote his Michigan Avenue magazine cover at a reception at Ocean Cut restaurant this evening.

Lookin’ spiffy there, Maddon.

Apparently, some of these guys don’t quite understand the meaning of a rest day.

The Cubbies are back at it (on the field) Wednesday against the Dodgers.