Federal Inmate Attacks Drew Peterson With Food Tray: Source

(CBS) — A source tells WBBM that Drew Peterson was attacked in federal prison – and that the motivation for the attack was to get some of Peterson’s belongings and sell them on eBay.
Drew Peterson was attacked with a food tray at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, a source tells WBBM.
He was apparently not badly hurt and has been transferred to another area of the prison.
The source says the reason for the attack was this: An inmate wanted to get access to some of Peterson’s belongings and smuggle them out to the inmate’s family, who would then sell them on eBay.
Peterson’s lawyer had no comment.
Drew Peterson has been at the federal prison less than two months. He is serving time for the murder of his third wife and for trying to arrange the murder of the Will County state’s attorney.